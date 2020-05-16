Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Virtual Literary Festival Connects Writers of African Origin and Readers throughout Globe

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Book events worldwide are on hold, but Afrolit Sans Frontieres uses social media to host frank discussions around writing, creativity, sex and violence. A series of hourlong readings and question-and-answer sessions held entirely on Facebook and Instagram, kicked off on March 23 and returned for a second edition in April. A third is scheduled to begin on May 25, to coincide with Africa Day, and a fourth is already in the works. The South African writer Zukiswa Wanner, who was inspired to create the festival after watching John Legend’s at-home concert on Instagram, is determined to use this moment to center the work of African writers. “It’s like a writing master class and a festival in one,” Wanner, the award-winning author of nine books, said. Afrolit is free, and Wanner isn’t making money from it. She hopes to get funding so that she’s able to pay the writers, especially the younger ones who might be working without the safety net of unemployment benefits or health insurance.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Camouflaged in the African Landscape

1 min ago
1 min read

3 Luxury Safari Brands Streaming Live Game Drives to Spot Wildlife

4 mins ago
1 min read

African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

9 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Camouflaged in the African Landscape

1 min ago
1 min read

3 Luxury Safari Brands Streaming Live Game Drives to Spot Wildlife

4 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Literary Festival Connects Writers of African Origin and Readers throughout Globe

6 mins ago
1 min read

African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today