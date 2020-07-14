Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Visuals of the GERD in Operation

11 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

New satellite images appear to show a rise in water levels in the reservoir of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam built on the River Nile. The $5bn hydropower project is at the centre of a dispute between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan. Talks to end the decade-old row ended Monday with no agreement on key technical concerns raised by Egypt and Sudan. The new satellite images taken between 27 June and 12 July show a steady increase in the amount of water being held back by the dam. It is unclear if works on the dam have facilitated this, as the Ethiopian government has denied it has deliberately started to fill the dam. The Ethiopian government has always insisted it will start filling the dam this month during the onset of the rain season. A final report on contentious issues on the talks will now be submitted to the African Union which mediated the latest round of negotiations.
 
SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya’s Wildlife

3 mins ago
1 min read

Bargaining with Militant Leaders hasn’t Worked for Bangui

6 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Rips through Malagasy Parliament

9 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Women Who Left their Families to Guard Kenya’s Wildlife

3 mins ago
1 min read

Bargaining with Militant Leaders hasn’t Worked for Bangui

6 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Rips through Malagasy Parliament

9 mins ago
1 min read

Visuals of the GERD in Operation

11 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today