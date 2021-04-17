Vodacom Wants to be a Pan African Tech Player

Super apps offering access to multiple digital services on one platform are already huge in parts of Asia. But they’ve yet to take off in many other parts of the world. Last year, South African telecommunications company, Vodacom announced it was partnering with Alipay, part of China’s Alibaba group, to create a super app that will provide multiple financial services. Integrating with its VodaPay app, Vodacom says the new service will let users pay utility bills and transfer money, as well as connecting them with online merchants and suppliers. Vodacom has experience with mobile money products, and operates Kenyan platform M-Pesa in several African countries, but the new app will offer a raft of new services, as well as lifestyle features such as ride hailing and music streaming.

SOURCE: CNN

