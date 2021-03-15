WarnerMedia Kids’ Brands Remain Ahead Of The Curve In Africa

The numbers don’t lie; WarnerMedia kids’ brands, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, continue to be firm favourites for African youth. Between 2019 and 2020, Cartoon Network’s reach increased by 10%, with more than 6 million households tuning in. On the other hand, Boomerang also increased its reach by a staggering 31% – bringing the channel to over 5,5 million households. With a combined share of 47% of the kids’ pay-tv channels viewing, the two brands account for almost half of the kids’ market.

Great results for Cartoon Network and Boomerang as they dominate the pay-tv kids’ channels

Cartoon Network Africa’s and Boomerang Africa’s audience ratings have improved exceptionally over the past year, with the channels now ranking first and second amongst all kids’ pay-tv channels. Boomerang’s performance has grown by 50% in its year-on-year performance between 2019 and 2020. South Africa’s Coolest TV Channel , Cartoon Network, had a more robust than ever December in 2020 to confirm its rightful number one spot of all pay-tv kids’ channels, and Coolest Kids TV Channel with a gap of more than 143% over its next competitor.

Teen Titans Go!, DC Super Hero Girls, The Regular Show, South Africa’s very own pan-African association football-themed series, Supa Strikas, rank among Cartoon Network Africa’s top-performing shows⁽⁵⁾. The four to 14-year-old Cartoon Network Africa audience showed up on Saturday, 5 December, to garner the channel’s 2020 audience record of 346 082 viewers, tuning in to the Teen Titans Go! vs Teen Titans movie.

Boomerang Africa’s top shows include Mr Bean: The Animated Series, Zig and Sharko, and Masha and the Bear. The channel’s films, including the Scooby-Doo Movies and Tom and Jerry Movies, continue to contribute strongly to the audience numbers.

Subscriptions and views continue to grow on digital platforms!

With the increased consumption of content on digital platforms, the WarnerMedia kids’ multiplex showed remarkable performance, with Cartoon Network and Boomerang ranking within the Top 10 YouTube channels in the Kids & Entertainment Category in South Africa at #2 and #5, respectively. Boomerang Africa’s YouTube channel came out as a strong contender with a more than 100% increase, boasting 1,8 million subscribers. In comparison, Cartoon Network Africa upped its numbers by 55%, reaching 1,5 million subscribers. Traffic to both webpages also showed impressive results, with visits on Cartoon Network Africa’s local website increasing by 180% and Boomerang Africa’s website climbing 171%. Visitors also spent more and more time on both webpages, getting all their favourite content in one place.

New Shows, seasons and local content brewing up for 2021

Following an illustrious year, the two channels have kicked off 2021 with brand new channel original shows and local productions. In March, Cartoon Network Africa will launch Elliott From Earth, with Africa being one of the first two countries to premiere the show as part of the global launch. Boomerang will give its viewers an exciting experience in March with the new show, Kikoumba, when every thousand years, King Kikoumba is faced with a big day, every day, for one full year to defend his crown from the animals of the Savanna. WarnerMedia will continue to show its commitment to unravelling and working with local African talent to develop content that resonates with the audience by launching brand-new local productions throughout the coming year.

“WarnerMedia has been present in Africa for more than 20 years, operating six channels across the continent in 56 English, French and Portuguese speaking countries. It is encouraging to see that our kids multiplex brands are continuing to grow in popularity across the continent and that our fans rate our kids’ channels highly in the kid’s entertainment market,” says Guillaume Coffin, Head of Affiliates & Advertising France, Benelux, Middle East, Turkey, Africa & General Manager for Turkey. “This once again confirms that our localisation strategy, as well as our dedicated line-up of original, local content, is meeting the growing demand of our fans across the region.”

