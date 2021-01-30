Watch Sho Madozi’s Delightful Rendition of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

Like millions of viewers around the globe, South African rapper Sho Madjozi was enchanted by the recent Netflix series Bridgerton. As a form of homage, the artist decided to stage her own version of the show set in the Lerai Maasai village in Tanzania. Equally colorful costuming and comparable social rituals demonstrate cross-cultural similarities and make for an engaging take on the hit series. She captioned her video writing, “Ngorongoro conservation area where there’s room for both wildlife and people” and adding that, “Like this Maasai village called Lerai which makes a living from welcoming tourists. They asked me to tell my friends about them so they can get more visitors.” Naturally, Netflix applauded the “John Cena” singer and called her rendition “flawless”.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
