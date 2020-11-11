Watch: T.!.A – You Taught Me Well

H I T C H A T E N T E R T A I N M E N T P R E S E N T S

T . ! . A ( T H I S I S A F R I C A )

Assembling the top talents from Philippi, Khayelitsha and Nyanga, Hitchat Entertainment makes its debut introducing T.!.A with its original, authentic T-POP sound.

Hitchat has developed its first collection of artists who together with the Swedish producer Saturday, Monday, have written the song ‘You Taught Me Well’. Having already reached more than 2 million people across social media platforms, and with a following of over 70 000 people, Hitchat, with its original T-POP sound, is building momentum.

T.!.A (This !s Africa) encapsulates the authentic mix of all its members and their qualities. Lead vocalist Ameerah echoes beautiful vocals mixed with an emotional depth, as her presence on stage will send shivers down your spine. Lead Dancer Vocal Zoid is the epitome of ‘’Vibey. Party. Inspiring”. Always ready to make you smile! Mandila, Lead male vocalist, owns every performance he puts his fibre into, Mandila is what you would call a cool dude.

Charming individual with a performing spirit! Let’s meet Sisipho, sub vocalist, She describes her music as Soulful, groovy and easy to connect. Currently learning how to play the piano and can also sing in isiXhosa and English.Sub Rapper NossTheBoss is the VIbe-Giver of the group. Caring personality with and a passionate being. Then finally enter our group

leader, Mr.H, The next generation of South African Hip Hop has Mr.H on the forefront of the movement. His energy, flow and stage presence with his unique combination of fire and humble perfection would resonate with any listener. This skilled and versatile rapper, hip hop artist resides in Philippi; where his beats, hooks and message of peace and love echo through the streets daily.

W H O W E A R E

Hitchat creates affordable on-the- ground & digital entertainment in emerging markets in Africa and creates a platform for talents to get discovered, developed and launched. ‘You Taught Me Well’ tells the story of the artists’ combined efforts and their Hitchat journey. Combining diversity, rhythm and musicality, this song is sure to connect to different listeners and inspire them with the sound… And as the song translates in Xhosa: ‘we have been searching, searching for ages’…the sound has finally arrived…

For more about our talents journey: The documentary UHAMBO tells the story of how the once unheard artists chase their musical dreams and conquer an ongoing pandemic. With a message of love and unity, UHAMBO shows that we rise by lifting others.

