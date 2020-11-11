Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Watch: T.!.A – You Taught Me Well

T.!.A - You Taught Me Well
16 hours ago 2 min read

H I T C H A T E N T E R T A I N M E N T P R E S E N T S
T . ! . A ( T H I S I S A F R I C A )

Assembling the top talents from Philippi, Khayelitsha and Nyanga, Hitchat Entertainment makes its debut introducing T.!.A with its original, authentic T-POP sound.

Hitchat has developed its first collection of artists who together with the Swedish producer Saturday, Monday, have written the song ‘You Taught Me Well’. Having already reached more than 2 million people across social media platforms, and with a following of over 70 000 people, Hitchat, with its original T-POP sound, is building momentum.

T.!.A (This !s Africa) encapsulates the authentic mix of all its members and their qualities. Lead vocalist Ameerah echoes beautiful vocals mixed with an emotional depth, as her presence on stage will send shivers down your spine. Lead Dancer Vocal Zoid is the epitome of ‘’Vibey. Party. Inspiring”. Always ready to make you smile! Mandila, Lead male vocalist, owns every performance he puts his fibre into, Mandila is what you would call a cool dude.

Charming individual with a performing spirit! Let’s meet Sisipho, sub vocalist, She describes her music as Soulful, groovy and easy to connect. Currently learning how to play the piano and can also sing in isiXhosa and English.Sub Rapper NossTheBoss is the VIbe-Giver of the group. Caring personality with and a passionate being. Then finally enter our group
leader, Mr.H, The next generation of South African Hip Hop has Mr.H on the forefront of the movement. His energy, flow and stage presence with his unique combination of fire and humble perfection would resonate with any listener. This skilled and versatile rapper, hip hop artist resides in Philippi; where his beats, hooks and message of peace and love echo through the streets daily.

W H O W E A R E

Hitchat creates affordable on-the- ground & digital entertainment in emerging markets in Africa and creates a platform for talents to get discovered, developed and launched. ‘You Taught Me Well’ tells the story of the artists’ combined efforts and their Hitchat journey. Combining diversity, rhythm and musicality, this song is sure to connect to different listeners and inspire them with the sound… And as the song translates in Xhosa: ‘we have been searching, searching for ages’…the sound has finally arrived…

For more about our talents journey: The documentary UHAMBO tells the story of how the once unheard artists chase their musical dreams and conquer an ongoing pandemic. With a message of love and unity, UHAMBO shows that we rise by lifting others.

Tags:

More Articles

1 min read

Seasoned South African Alternative Xhosa Musician – Obie Mavuso

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Shane Eagle Premieres Otherworldly Visual Album Xenergy: The Final Saga

4 weeks ago
1 min read

World Raised Afrobeatz Artist Efome Releases His Hit Single Maya

1 month ago
3 min read

Costa Titch & Dee Koala To Drop Epic Summer Banger, ‘We Deserve Bettr’!

2 months ago
4 min read

10 Most Popular South African Music Singles

2 months ago
2 min read

Hip Hop Band “Da Zukunst” Release “Halleluyah” – The Second Part Of Their Trilogy “Faith, Love, Hope”

2 months ago
2 min read

Amusement Park: A Release Date To Remember…

2 months ago
4 min read

Meet The Cameroonian Singer Heating Up The Global Music Scene

2 months ago
1 min read

Fireboy DML Joins Ebro Darden On Apple Music To Discuss His Acclaimed Sophomore Album Apollo

3 months ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Watch: T.!.A – You Taught Me Well

16 hours ago
7 min read

Arts, Culture and…Workforce Development. What?

19 hours ago
2 min read

The Unstoppable Record-Breaker, Jean-Marc Is The Official King Of The Ollie 180’s!

20 hours ago
11 min read

United States Of Africa: An African Elitist Revolution

21 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: