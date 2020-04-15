Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

“We must Give African Economies some Breathing Space” – Macron

European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, second right, during a meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. After almost two years of sparring, the EU will be discussing the bloc's budget to work out Europe's spending plans for the next seven years. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

22 seconds ago 1 min read

France expects the Group of 20 nations will agree to a debt moratorium for African nations in a conference call later Wednesday, an official at the Elysee palace said. President Emmanuel Macron has been pushing for debt relief to support African nations caught up in the Covid-19 pandemic and on Monday called for a massive cancellation of Africa’s sovereign debt. A moratorium would allow African countries “to take a breath and not pay interest,” Macron told Radio France Internationale in an interview released Wednesday. “We absolutely must help Africa to strengthen its ability to face the health shock.” The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold talks led by Saudi Arabia to discuss action to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus. African sovereigns risk defaulting on their liabilities this year unless they get help and private borrowers on the continent are also in acute distress as businesses are ravaged by the global slump. 

SOURCE: FIN 24

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Assessing Africa’s Lockdown on its People

10 mins ago
1 min read

Get a Virtual Tour of Africa’s Bucket List Destinations

1 day ago
1 min read

The First Petroleum Firm to Turn to Solar in Zimbabwe

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

“We must Give African Economies some Breathing Space” – Macron

22 seconds ago
1 min read

Assessing Africa’s Lockdown on its People

10 mins ago
3 min read

Africa’s Top Three Asks to Combat COVID-19 at the G20 Meetings

11 hours ago
4 min read

Losing Your Job, Finding Yourself

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today