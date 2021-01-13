Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

#WeAreRemovingADictator Trends ahead of Uganda Election

1 hour ago 1 min read

Ugandans head to the polls Thursday to cast ballots for the country’s next president. Musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine is the most prominent of 11 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country for nearly 35 years.  Stability, security and peace have been President Museveni’s key selling points to Ugandan voters with a campaign themed, “Secure your future.” Bobi Wine, on the other hand, has directed his campaign at young voters, promising freedom from Museveni’s heavy-handed rule, and pledging to create five million jobs should he assume power. Sarah Birete, a pro-democracy political activist, says for many Ugandans, these elections are not about economic issues, but about redeeming the soul of the nation.   Political analyst Morrison Rwakakamba believes many Ugandans, especially the elderly and women, still see Museveni as the commander-in-chief who will ensure peace and stability.  With a population of close to 42 million, about 70 percent are young Ugandans struggling to survive. About 17.6 million Ugandans are eligible to vote in Thursday’s election. Polling begins Thursday at 6:00 a.m. local time, ending at 4 p.m. According to the electoral commission, all 134 districts in Uganda have received polling materials.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

1 hour ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

1 hour ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

1 hour ago
1 min read

Search for Top Senegalese Student Continues

1 hour ago
1 min read

Major Scientific Discovery in Guinea

1 hour ago
1 min read

Addis Kills Some of the Masterminds Behind the Tigray Resistance

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mozambican Army Wins the Battle, But the War isn’t Over

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Buys 300m Vaccines to Fight Pandemic

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

1 hour ago
1 min read

Stand Out in Liberia’s Traffic Jams

1 hour ago
1 min read

This Observatory in Cape Town has Shaped How We Look at the Stars

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Launches a Human Rights Hub

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: