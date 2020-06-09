West Africa Com Has Gone Virtual For 2020! Registrations Are Now Open

Share it!

The Connecting Africa series of events team has been closely monitoring global developments around COVID-19. As the situation and impact of the coronavirus continues to develop, they have decided to move West Africa Com to a fully virtual event for 2020 (30 September – 1 October), uniting the region’s Francophone and Anglophone TMT markets, online.

For two days, world-leaders in West African technology, media and telecommunications will meet online, as they map the journey towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Building and connecting the West African community remains more important than ever. The virtual event will provide insight from industry leaders, the chance to connect with customers, prospects, partners and peers, and engage with some of the most influential companies within the region’s tech and telecoms space.

Discover the latest innovations in your sector and find out what’s been happening to enhance connectivity, helping you be more efficient at work. Discover the plans of industry innovators and network with executives across the region’s ecosystem, all from your own home.

West Africa Com 2020 will be more accessible to more people than ever before and will bring together all those that are helping define the future of business transformation.

Registration is now open. You can get your free ticket here: https://registration.n200.com/survey/0s3aydljb42gw



To find out more about the virtual event visit https://tmt.knect365.com/west-africa-com/virtual-event/

To find out about sponsorship opportunities, go here:https://tmt.knect365.com/west-africa-com/sponsors-exhibitors/

“West Africa Com, is a great regional gathering of industry professionals that discusses the relevant topics and bring together the right stakeholders and takes the African context into consideration while still benchmarking globally.” – Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications

Supported by the industry’s biggest names, this is an unparalleled opportunity to be part of shaping West Africa’s digital future.

