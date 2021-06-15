Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

West Africa Positioned As Major Cashew Nut Exporter Through U.S. Government Investments

3 hours ago 3 min read

Red River Foods/Trade Hub partnership to create long-term,  sustainable incomes throughout the cashew value chain  

West Africa is poised to be the next largest exporter of cashew kernels to the U.S. market through a $3  million co-investment partnership between the USAID-funded West Africa Trade & Investment Hub (Trade  Hub) and Red River Foods (RRF), a leading global supplier of plant-based food. This partnership builds on  the U.S. Government’s Prosper Africa initiative to increase two-way trade and investment between the  United States and Africa, as nearly $32 million in exports are anticipated from activities to boost the  production and processing of this valuable commodity.  

According to RRF, which sources cashews from West Africa, the region currently produces 1.8 million  metric tons (MTs) annually. While this figure may be impressive, it is still below the volume of cashews  grown and processed in Vietnam and India, whose economies have benefited significantly from meeting  the rising global demand for cashews. Nevertheless, West Africa has the capability to compete with the  other world leaders thanks to its growth potential and strong labor force. 

“Our mission is to sustainably source the highest quality products from around the world. This project is  a natural extension of our current integration along the entire supply and value chain,” said Dan Phipps,  CEO of RRF.  

In support of the project, RRF will use its $3 million Trade Hub grant in tandem with its own resources to  expand and establish exports of cashews sourced from 10,950 farmers, processors, and suppliers working  in the countries of Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Benin. These value chain actors will benefit from  having a steady, higher income thanks to working directly with RRF, with an estimated $27 million in sales  to be earned collectively within the partnership’s 3-year timeframe.  

Additionally, RRF community representatives and monitoring and evaluating officers will receive technical  assistance and training in good agricultural practices (GAP) and then transfer that knowledge through  training to communities. A lack of training has led to poor cashew yields, post-harvest losses, and lower  farmer incomes relative to cashew farmers in Southeast Asia. With this project, GAP competencies  amongst the project’s communities will greatly increase.

Another core aim of this project is to increase the volume of cashews processed in West Africa. Currently,  more than 90 percent of raw cashews grown in the region are sent outside of Africa for processing due to  a lack of technical knowledge, poor processing infrastructure, and regulatory hurdles. To counter this, RFF  will build a cutting-edge cashew processing facility in Côte d’Ivoire from which farmers’ cashews will be  processed before being shipped to RRF’s value-addition facility in the United States.  

By the project’s end, RRF expects to export an additional 10,664 MTs of West African raw cashew nuts  and 668 MTs of processed cashews beyond current levels, creating sustainable sales for West African  smallholders and firms well beyond the life of the project. At least 482 jobs will be created through all  project activities. 

“The Trade Hub was created to help support ambitious, forward-thinking initiatives like this,” said Michael  Clements, Trade Hub’s Chief of Party. “We hope to soon see ‘Made in West Africa’ printed on cashew  products bought throughout the United States thanks to this partnership with Red River Foods.” 

Red River press release caption 1: 

After every cashew harvest season in Ghana, Red River Foods Ghana provides a bonus payment to cashew  farmers to help them fund improvements to their cashew fields, purchase new farming equipment, or  support education and healthcare for their families. 

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

Pete Townshend’s Music Amplifies African World Blood Donor Day Celebrations

16 hours ago
3 min read

Oilserv Leverages SAP S/4HANA To Empower Data-Driven Decision-Making

16 hours ago
2 min read

Launch Of The African Sanitation Policy Guidelines – African Ministers’ Council On Water

20 hours ago
2 min read

The 6th Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria A Major Milestone Event

4 days ago
2 min read

Jon Youshaei, Instagram’s Product Marketing Manager, To Open Nedbank IMC 2021: Marketing.the Movie.

4 days ago
2 min read

NOG 2021 To Host To Government, IOCs, And Industry Stakeholders Safely

5 days ago
2 min read

Nedbank CIB Graduate Programme Helps Young Achievers To Change Their Futures And Change The World

5 days ago
2 min read

2nd African Congress On Sickle Cell Disease Virtual Hosted Successfully

5 days ago
3 min read

Mastercard Empowers Consumers To Choose A Sustainable Future With Eco-Friendly Cards

6 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here