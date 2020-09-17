Thu. Sep 17th, 2020

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

6 mins ago 1 min read

Africa’s network of airlines could take up to three years to rebound from the devastating impact of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, say industry insiders. But this global crisis has also allowed the battered industry to rethink and plan for a new, different way of doing things.

SOURCE: VOA

