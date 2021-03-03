What is Addis Doing that it Doesn’t Want the Media to See?

An influential press freedom group called on Ethiopia to release journalists and workers arrested by government and allied troops as they battled forces loyal to the government in the Tigray region. The Committee to Protect Journalists said at least four journalists and media workers were detained recently in Tigray’s capital of Mekelle in response to their attempts to cover the conflict. The independent New York-based group said two translators working with Agence France-Presse and the Financial Times and a local journalist were arrested on Feb. 27, citing the AFP and the Financial Times and two journalists who spoke anonymously. A reporter with the British Broadcasting Corporation was arrested on Monday in Mekelle and detained at a local military camp, according to the BBC.

SOURCE: VOA

