Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

What Makes African Crime Fiction Effective and Significant?

16 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Crime and detective fiction continues to top bestseller lists across the world, spawning TV series and films. In the hands of African writers, though, the genre offers a particularly textured world view. That Ever-blurry Line Between Us and the Criminals: Re-Visioning Justice in African Noir is a colloquium paper by Sam Naidu. It focuses on African crime and detective fiction as a complex and disruptive variety of classic, Western crime and detective fiction. In probing the transatlantic relationship between Africa and the West, Naidu presents a useful critique of seminal Black Atlantic studies like Paul Gilroy’s 1993 The Black Atlantic: Modernity and Double Consciousness.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

16 hours ago
1 min read

Deciding Burundi’s New Course

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Police on Blast for Grievous Acts

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

16 hours ago
1 min read

What Makes African Crime Fiction Effective and Significant?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Deciding Burundi’s New Course

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Police on Blast for Grievous Acts

16 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today