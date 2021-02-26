Who Will Lead Football in Africa?

Four men are contending to lead the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the election is slated for March 12 in Rabat, Morocco. Augustin Senghor of Senegal, Ahmed Yahya from Mauritania, the Ivorian Jacques Anouma and South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe are in a fierce battle for the top job at CAF, the body in charge of African football. The candidates have mounted an intense campaign for the chance to lead the organization.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

