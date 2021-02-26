Who Will Lead Football in Africa?

Four men are contending to lead the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the election is slated for March 12 in Rabat, Morocco. Augustin Senghor of Senegal, Ahmed Yahya from Mauritania, the Ivorian Jacques Anouma and South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe are in a fierce battle for the top job at CAF, the body in charge of African football. The candidates have mounted an intense campaign for the chance to lead the organization.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Articles
Empowering Cobblers in Nigeria’s Cities
Cameroonian Fintech Startup Raises Millions to Scale Operations
Prisoners from Tigray Protest their Detention
Giving Victims of Rape a Tool to Report
South African Athlete Takes Her Fight to Compete to the Human Rights Court in Europe
With More Awareness Additive Manufacturing Could be a Lifesaver for Many African States
Blantyre Pushes Ahead with Controversial Bill
Ghana Shuts Down LGBTQI Centre Before it Even Opened
AU Backs Calls for Drugmakers to Waive Some Intellectual Property Rights on COVID-19 Medicines