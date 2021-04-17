Africa.com

Why Twitter Chose Ghana as its Base

4 hours ago

Twitter’s announcement on Monday that it will set up its first Africa base in Ghana, has generated fierce debate among Nigerian users of the social media app, and reignited the never-ending rivalry between the two countries, known colloquially as the ‘jollof wars.’ Many Nigerians believe that Twitter’s decision is a snub to the continent’s largest economy, which is seeing rapid growth and investment in its tech scene. According to NOI polls, 39.6 million Nigerians have a Twitter account, which is more than the entire 32 million population of Ghana. Dorsey spent three weeks travelling through Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and South Africa in 2019. During his time in Africa, the Twitter CEO met with industry leaders and tech stakeholders to discuss Twitter’s expansion into Africa. On why Ghana was chosen as the company’s African headquarters, Twitter explained that the country was a firm supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet. Additionally, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area allows Twitter to “establish a presence in the region”.

