Wed. Aug 12th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Windhoek Declines Berlin’s Offer for Reparations

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has said the offer for reparations made by Germany for mass killings in its then colony was “not acceptable”. German troops killed tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908 in response to an anti-colonial uprising. It is thought that 75% of the Herero population and half of the Nama population died. The two countries started negotiations over reparations in 2015 and have so far held eight rounds of talks. President Geingob was on Tuesday briefed about the negotiations by the Namibian negotiating team led by special envoy Zed Ngavirue. The current offer for reparations made by the German Government remains an outstanding issue and is not acceptable to the Namibian Government,” the president said in a statement. No details of the offer were given in the statement, however, The Namibian reports that an offer of $12 million was rejected earlier this year. In June, Germany agreed to apologise in principle but is yet to formally do so. The Namibian president’s statement appears to indicate that wording has been a sticking point. “While the Namibian Government agreed to negotiate the issue of redress (reparations), which the German Government consistently referred to as ‘healing the wounds’, Germany has declined to accept the term ‘reparations.'”

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

More Articles

1 min read

Remaining Oil Removed from Sinking Ship

23 seconds ago
1 min read

CAR’s Previously Conjoined Twins Baptised by Pope Francis

1 day ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenyan Non-profit Changes Gears to Yield Better Results for Farmers

1 day ago
1 min read

How One Man and his Cellphone in Canada Rescued a Group of Africans Stuck in China

1 day ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Foils Al Shabaab Prison Break

1 day ago
1 min read

A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era

1 day ago
1 min read

Litigating the Right to Education in South Africa: An Overview of Some of the Most Important Cases of the Last Ten Years

1 day ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Remaining Oil Removed from Sinking Ship

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Windhoek Declines Berlin’s Offer for Reparations

3 mins ago
2 min read

The Power Of The Youth To End Neglected Tropical Diseases

9 hours ago
4 min read

SAP Africa Code Week Returns And It’s Fully Online

9 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today