Thu. Sep 3rd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Windhoek Eases Lockdown Restrictions

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and on-site alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob has announced, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. The country of 2-million now has 6,906 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the disease is not yet contained — of its 65 deaths, 55 were in August. African leaders are weighing the impact of the virus against the huge economic and social damage done by lockdowns. He announced an 8pm to 5am curfew in place in the capital, Windhoek, and the Erongo region — Covid-19 hotspots — will be introduced across the country. But Hosea Kutako International Airport will open its doors to international travellers from Tuesday, while schools, vocational education training providers and universities will be allowed to hold on-site classes from September 7. Restaurants and hotels outside worst-affected Windhoek and the Erongo region can start selling meals and alcohol to be consumed on the premises, the president announced.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

What Chadwick Boseman’s Passing Means for Africans

18 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Plastic Ban Under Threat By New US Deal

31 mins ago
1 min read

Uganda Wildlife Service Welcomes the Pitter Patter of Little Feet

41 mins ago
1 min read

Top Gambian Lawyer Faces US Sanctions for Probing Crimes in Afghanistan

54 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Releases Opposition and Journalist

1 hour ago
1 min read

New Migrant Route Is Cheaper and More Dangerous

1 hour ago
1 min read

How South Africa Squandered Millions in over a 100 Days of Lockdown

1 hour ago
1 min read

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

1 day ago
1 min read

Inspiring Girls to Take to the Waves in Dakar

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Windhoek Eases Lockdown Restrictions

3 mins ago
1 min read

What Chadwick Boseman’s Passing Means for Africans

18 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Plastic Ban Under Threat By New US Deal

31 mins ago
1 min read

Uganda Wildlife Service Welcomes the Pitter Patter of Little Feet

41 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today