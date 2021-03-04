On the occasion of International Women’s Day, this 8 March, we would like to invite you to a virtual panel discussion on Women in Innovation: Providing leadership, creating solutions and driving change.

Innovation is crucial to identifying solutions to achieve the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). Implementation of the SDGs requires all stakeholders to play their part. This International Women’s Day, women from diverse sectors, different countries and with distinct innovation models, will come together throughout the world to share their journey and how they are working to provide real life solutions. Many of them will have made an impact in their communities, or regionally and/or globally, through thinking differently and driving change through innovation and creativity.

The virtual panel is organized at the Africa Health International Agenda conference (AHAIC) on 8 March, from 15:00-16:00 CET / 17:00-18:00 EAT. The session is co-organized by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC), and The Innovation Council.

We are delighted to be joined by distinguished speakers, including business mentors and jury members of the Award:

Dr Matshidiso Moeti , WHO Regional Director for Africa

, WHO Regional Director for Africa Edna Adan Ismail, founder of Edna Adan Hospital, career in politics

founder of Edna Adan Hospital, career in politics Prof. Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Board of Directors at the Program for PATH, MMV, IVCC

Board of Directors at the Program for PATH, MMV, IVCC Nicole Kayode, Co-founder of Medixus

Co-founder of Medixus Theresa Mkandawire , Register Civil Engineer

, Register Civil Engineer Ruhi Suttarwala, Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Sheila Alumo, Managing Director, Eastern Agricultural Development Co. Ltd

Managing Director, Eastern Agricultural Development Co. Ltd African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative

Drawing on insights from women in global health, business, agriculture and various other sections, the discussion aims to inspire future innovators, creators, engineers, and scientists. It will also explore broader questions about gender disparity for female inventors and entrepreneurs, and how they may have overcome barriers, developed their ideas, unleashed their potential, and made a difference.

To find out more about the event and the speakers and (free) registrations, please go to: https://www.ifpma.org/events-2/women-in-innovation-providing-leadership-creating-solutions-and-driving-change/.

