Women Make Up Over 30% of Burundi’s New Cabinet

7 mins ago 1 min read

President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a decree nominated a sixteen-member cabinet to help run government business. The cabinet is also inclusive of the Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni and Vice President Prosper Bazombanza. Portfolios handed to women include Justice, Labour, Tourism and Communication. Ex-president Nkurunziza’s last health minister, Thadee Ndikumana, also maintains her ministerial portfolio.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

