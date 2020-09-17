Thu. Sep 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The Bank’s Next Generation Africa Climate Business Plan aims to train 10 million farmers in climate-smart agriculture, expand landscape management over 60m hectares in 20 countries, increase renewable energy generation capacity from 28GW to 38GW, and equip at least 3O cities with low carbon and compact urban planning. The Bank said that such green growth measures will combat the economic havoc wrought by the pandemic. In response, the new plan – which covers the six years until 2026 – focuses on the broad areas of food security, clean energy, green and resilient cities, environmental stability, and climate shocks. It calls for a proposed Covid-19 financial stimulus package to be ‘greened’, and suggests that countries facing fiscal pressure due to the economic slowdown and low fossil fuel prices could take the opportunity to reduce or better target fossil fuel subsidies. Policymakers will be encouraged to pursue climate-informed macro policies, including green job creation, and build green-resilient infrastructure. In its preliminary pipeline assessment for full year 2021, the Bank says the new plan will support 93 projects with $19.7bn, but that there remains a financing gap of $1bn. The Bank says it supported 346 projects on the continent with funding of over $33bn over the last six years.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

More Articles

1 min read

This Moroccan Town has Preserved Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy

1 day ago
1 min read

Thundering Explosions Boom across Libyan Landscapes

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Athletics Boss Jailed for Taking Doping Bribes

1 day ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Medical Crisis

1 day ago
1 min read

A Year After Ethiopia and Eritrea Buried the Hatchet

1 day ago
1 min read

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Gap in Enterprise Software

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Opens International Travel

1 day ago
1 min read

Corporate Activity In Africa – Has Covid-19 Opened Opportunities For Investors?

1 day ago
1 min read

The Influence of International Design Styles in the African Context

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

7 mins ago
3 min read

The Cost Of South Sudan’s Independence

8 hours ago
5 min read

Latest Ruling By Swiss Supreme Court Highlights The Hurdles Some African Women Face In International Sports

10 hours ago
4 min read

African Cities To Visit This Spring Season!

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today