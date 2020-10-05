World Raised Afrobeatz Artist Efome Releases His Hit Single Maya

Share it!

Efome Stanley Jabea, best referred to by his artist name ‘Efome’ is a Cameroonian afrobeat song writer, musician, and record producer. He is a graduate with academic degrees in Business, and Logistics. While much of his transgressive work as a growing singer since the age 15 have not been released, he came to be a representation of the popular afrobeat genre in his generation with his first official release ‘Cinq sur Cinq’ in 2015. His lyrical forte and diversity in languages has brought to life transforming stories through his music.

His most recent release titled ‘Maya’ produced by Hicup is a story of a real-life experience of a man who faced his worst nightmare on the supposed ‘best day of his life’. Coming from the depth of a pandemic and lockdown that took the world to its deepest feeling, this love/life feeling high beat song will be just a mood changer and make you cherish the things and people you treasure.