Worrying Silence Around Tanzania’s COVID-19 Stats

The US embassy in Tanzania has warned that there is a risk of “exponential growth” of Covid-19 cases in the country, at a time when the government is not releasing data on new cases. It added that hospitals in the main city, Dar es Salaam, were “overwhelmed” and that the chance of contracting the virus was “extremely high”. The embassy did not, however, give any evidence to back up its claims. Tanzania’s president has accused health officials of exaggerating the crisis. John Magufuli has repeatedly urged people to attend services in churches and mosques, saying that prayers “can vanquish” the virus. However, recent videos of night burials shared on social media have caused some to call into question the government’s approach. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also expressed concern about the government’s strategy.

SOURCE: BBC

Share it!