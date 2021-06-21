Youth Pampers Seniors In Khayelitsha

Seniors were spoiled with manicures, pedicures, facials, lovely lunch and goody bags. The ‘Elders get pampered Day’ was organised by the Mustadafin Foundation’s youth in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, 16 June 2021. The aim of the day was to acknowledge and honour the elderly for their contribution towards fighting the oppression of 1976.

“The event was important to host so we, as today’s youth understand but also remember the struggles our parents and grandparents went through to make sure that we enjoy the privileges they have today,” said Nonkululeko Mbasa, a youth participant at the Mustadafin Centre.

“It is important for the youth to take care of our elders in our communities; many of which become vulnerable citizens who need a bit of assistance to take full care of themselves. It was good for us as Mustadafin to remind the seniors that they are important and are appreciated.” Said project coordinator, Shameemah De Jongh.

Mustadafin has been working with impoverished communities for 35 years, and the wellbeing of the seniors has been one of their focuses. ‘Health care’ was one of the topics of the day, where participants engaged with their seniors to speak about the importance of taking care of their diet.

“We wanted them to get some fresh air, relax and forget about any stresses. We wanted to share an experience that some has never received before”, says Mrs Nontsapho Ngebiyane.

“We do not have sponsors for these programs, most of the resources for these programs are donations received from family members, friends and communities,” continues Mrs Ngebiyane.