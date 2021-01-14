Africa.com

YouTube Announces Inaugural #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Grantees From Africa

YouTube today released its inaugural class of African content creators set to receive a grant for the development of their channels from the global #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund. 

In addition to the grant earmarked for content development, the 23 YouTubers (from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa) will also take part in an intensive three-week incubator programme followed by bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes. These creators are part of 132 creators from across the world who are participating in the Class of 2021.

YouTube also announced that top African artistes; Fireboy DML, Sauti Sol and Sho Madjozi have been selected as part of 21 artists to join the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021. The artists join others selected from the United States, Brazil, and Australia, whose music spans generations, and locations. The Artist Class of 2021 will receive dedicated partner support from YouTube, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement, and wellbeing. 

“We’re excited to spotlight Black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA. 

“African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness. Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” Okosi concludes. 

This announcement comes after the October 2020 call for African creators to apply for #YouTubeBlackVoices funding as part of YouTube’s global, multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube. Over the next few years, YouTube plans to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfill this commitment. 

Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2021.

NameYouTube ChannelCountry
Akah BantsAkah BantsNigeria
Dimma UmehDimma UmehNigeria
Eric OkaforEric OkaforNigeria
Fireboy DMLFireboy DMLNigeria
Nicolette MashileFinancial BunnySouth Africa
Kaluhi AdagalaKaluhi’s KitchenKenya
Kay NgonyamaKay YarmsSouth Africa
Lade OwolabiLade OwolabiNigeria
Dodos UviegharaIamdodos90Nigeria
Lasizwe DambuzaLasizwe DambuzaSouth Africa
MacGMacGSouth Africa
Mitchelle AdagalaMitchelle AgadalaNigeria
MumoMumoKenya
Ofentse and Nelisiwe MwaseOfentse Mwase FilmsSouth Africa
Oscar FrankOscarminiNigeria
Owamie HlongwaneOwamie HlongwaneSouth Africa
Patricia KihoroPatricia KihoroKenya
Sauti SolSauti SolKenya
Sho MadjoziSho MadjoziSouth Africa
Thato Rampedi Thato RampediSouth Africa
Naledi MonamodiToast with NalediSouth Africa
Tomike AdeoyeTomike Adeoye Nigeria
Winnie Emmanuel Zeelicious FoodsNigeria
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.  

