Zedny Launches Biggest Holistic Learning And Development Platform In Arabic

Share it!

The platform provides 5,000+ hours of learning

Arabic learning and development platform Zedny.com launched today with over 200 online courses and 400 animated video summaries of global business bestsellers, as well as 5,000+ hours of learning, utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to customize the learning journey for users.

Zedny.com is now accessible to individuals and employers in Egypt and the Arab world, looking to develop their business skills, soft skills, office tools and general knowledge, as well as those looking for tips to get hired, advance or even get promoted.

Zedny provides year-long online learning and development at a fraction of the cost of one offline training course for an employee, and can act as an external employee performance evaluator through its AI integrations. The platform integrates gamification into the HR development cycle to empower individuals to reach their full potential in the job market and continuously develop their skills and business acumen.

“Studies have shown that actively engaged workforces deliver 2.6 times the earnings-per-share growth of their unengaged counterparts, and comprehensive training programs lead to a 218% higher revenue per employee,” Founder and CEO of Zedny Mohamed Youssef El Baz said. “Hence, it is essential that businesses start exploring modern L&D solutions in order to engage their workforce, as well as develop their employees.”

As the world is moving towards more automation, executives need to prepare for the upskilling and reskilling revolution expected in the upcoming 3-5 years.

Through the platform, employees, managers and individuals are set on a designated career learning and development path. These paths tackle behavioral, social and business knowledge, as well as office and digital tools to expand the individual’s horizons. Thus, productivity within organizations is heightened and employees’ performance is enhanced since e-learning enables learners to absorb five times more material for every hour of training, according to research.

“Zedny provides the content in Arabic as it is the language that most employees in Egypt speak and think with,” Co-founder and CCO of Zedny Basil Khattab said. “Currently, besides Zedny, there is no localized, Arabic cross-skill learning and development platform that has it all.”

The World Economic Forum expects one-third of core job skills will change in the next five years. If the skills gap isn’t closed in the next 3-5 years, this would negatively impact the company’s future growth, customer experience and satisfaction, product or service quality and delivery and the company’s ability to innovate. That is why Zedny is taking on the journey of strengthening Arab human capital, one company at a time.