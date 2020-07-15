Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Zimbabwe Purges Hospital Officials Over their Handling of the Health Crisis

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Harare has dismissed the top executives of five major state hospitals as part of a restructuring exercise, according to the regulator. The measure applies to the chief executive officers and several directors of hospitals in the capital, Harare, and the city of Bulawayo. The Health Ministry seeks to improve “operational efficiency” as well as the use of its resources, the state-controlled Herald newspaper reported Monday, citing Paulinus Sikhosana, chair of the Health Services Board. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week fired his health minister after the anti-corruption commission charged him with graft related to the procurement of equipment needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Doctors and nurses began a strike last month demanding payment of salaries in U.S. dollars and better working conditions.

SOURCE: NEW ZIMBABWE

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria Mourns the Tragic Loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot

13 mins ago
1 min read

A Web of Deceit in Windhoek’s Internet Plans

17 mins ago
1 min read

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

24 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zimbabwe Purges Hospital Officials Over their Handling of the Health Crisis

6 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Mourns the Tragic Loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot

13 mins ago
1 min read

A Web of Deceit in Windhoek’s Internet Plans

17 mins ago
1 min read

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

24 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today