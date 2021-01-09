Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Curator’s Museum Is Filled with Looted African Art. Now He Wants It Returned

2 hours ago 1 min read

While stories of looted African art span the continent, one of the most brutal examples occurred in the sack of Benin in the late 1800s. After razing the capital, colonial forces pilfered the country’s art treasures and ensconced them in British museums. Amid a global reawakening to these atrocities and increasing demands to repatriate such works, an interesting advocate has emerged. As a curator at the Pitt Rivers Museum of the University of Oxford, Dan Hicks presides over one of the world’s largest collections of artifacts looted from Benin. But in his unsparing new book, “The Brutish Museums,” he makes a case for their return, while calling for greater honesty in the telling of colonial history and the enabling role played by museums like his own. Hicks says his position was partly informed by the “Rhodes Must Fall” movement, which erupted in South Africa in 2015 and spread to the University of Oxford, where he serves as a professor of contemporary archeology. Students demanded the removal of a statue of colonial tycoon Cecil Rhodes within a wider “decolonization” campaign that denounced the Pitt Rivers Museum as “one of the most violent spaces in Oxford.”

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

The African Sounds that gave us Festive Vibes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Is Finally Getting the Skate Park It Deserves with Help from Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper

2 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Women Confront Stereotypes of What a Woman and Wife should be in Islam

23 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

23 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

23 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

23 hours ago
1 min read

Togolese Start-up Develops the First African Solar Sizing Software

23 hours ago
1 min read

Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Curator’s Museum Is Filled with Looted African Art. Now He Wants It Returned

2 hours ago
1 min read

The African Sounds that gave us Festive Vibes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Is Finally Getting the Skate Park It Deserves with Help from Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper

2 hours ago
3 min read

5 African Superfoods You Should Be Eating To Fight Diabetes

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: