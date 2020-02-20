Fri. Feb 21st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Piece of Ethiopian History is Returned

19 hours ago 1 min read

An 18th Century Ethiopian crown has been returned home after being hidden in a Dutch flat for more than 20 years. Ethiopian Sirak Asfaw, who fled to the Netherlands in the late 1970s, found the crown in 1998 in the suitcase of a visitor and realised it was stolen. The management consultant protected it until he alerted a historian and Dutch police of his discovery last year. On Thursday, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the crown, thought to be one of just 20 in existence. The crown has depictions of Jesus Christ, God and the Holy Spirit, as well as Jesus’ disciples, and was probably given to a church by the powerful warlord Welde Sellase hundreds of years ago. In a tweet, Mr Abiy said he was grateful to Mr Sirak and the Dutch government for the return of the “precious crown”.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

What’s Happening in Cameroon?

19 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Land Injustices in the Country Remain Unresolved

19 hours ago
1 min read

Providing High-end Custom Trips to Africa

19 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Piece of Ethiopian History is Returned

19 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Happening in Cameroon?

19 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Land Injustices in the Country Remain Unresolved

19 hours ago
1 min read

Providing High-end Custom Trips to Africa

19 hours ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now