A Sit Down with the Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa is a business woman, one of Africa’s most successful marketers, and the first African five-star director at Longrich Bioscience, a multinational marketing company. Ejimagwa is the woman behind the establishment of a $104 million OEM smart factory in Lagos, Nigeria. Her success in helping Longrich set up its operations in Africa gave her the leverage to insist on the establishment of a permanent smart factory in Nigeria that will export Longrich’s products to Europe and the rest of Africa.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

