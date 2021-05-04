A Sit Down with the Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa is a business woman, one of Africa’s most successful marketers, and the first African five-star director at Longrich Bioscience, a multinational marketing company. Ejimagwa is the woman behind the establishment of a $104 million OEM smart factory in Lagos, Nigeria. Her success in helping Longrich set up its operations in Africa gave her the leverage to insist on the establishment of a permanent smart factory in Nigeria that will export Longrich’s products to Europe and the rest of Africa.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
More Articles
Tanzania’s New Approach to the Pandemic
Investing in African SMEs with Social Impact
Exposing a Pension Grant Scandal
Malawi Focuses on its Labour Relations
Mozambique is Experiencing an Environmental Renaissance
Mo Ibrahim on What Africa Needs Right Now
Africa Must Set and Own its Electric Vehicle Agenda
Women Bear the Brunt of Attacks Against the Media
Cape Town is the Most Popular African City for Digital Nomads