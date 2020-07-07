Africa.com

Africa Tourism Leadership Awards 2020

Africa Tourism Leadership Awards recognises the game-changers in the tourism sector. The awards focus on individuals and groups’ initiatives being pursued across the sector. Among the big winners in 2019 included the president of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame who won the Destination Africa Lifetime award.

If you know game-changers in the industry, nominate them now (including yourself or your company).

Awards Categories.

Leading in Progressive Policies’ Award
Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award
Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award
Women in Leadership Award
Most Innovative Business Tourism Destination Award
Outstanding Accommodation Facility/Group Award
Outstanding Africa Tourism Media & Marketing Award
Championing Sustainability Award
Destination Africa – Lifetime Award

2019 Winner of Leading Progressive Policies’ Award.

Counted as the Country of Thousand Hills, Rwanda is standing a leading and attractive tourist destination, competing with African destinations with rising tourism with high-speed 4G LTE wireless broadband available throughout the country to support an increasing number of business travellers.

Associate Membership Programme

The associate Membership Programme is uniquely designed and positioned to offer professional and expert support to small and medium enterprises, as well as start-ups in travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

Who should join?

Our AM programme is restricted to Small and Medium tourism, travel and hospitality enterprises as well as destinations, facilities, service providers and related organisations with not more than 20 staff, as well as non-profit organisations, social enterprises and students.

