Africa holds about one‑fifth of the world’s cattle, yet contributes only a small share of global milk production. This contrast has often led policymakers and experts to focus on how to produce more milk through better breeds, improved feeds and stronger value chains. However, new analysis from the 2nd IDF Africa Regional Dairy Conference suggests that a different factor may be even more important: how much dairy do Africans actually consume?

In a presentation titled “Rethinking Dairy Development in Africa,” Nigerian dairy researcher Olusegun Tunmise Oloruntobi compared dairy systems in North, West, East and Southern Africa using standardized data from the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN). The study examined fifteen different parameters, including herd size, milk yield, self‑sufficiency, trade levels and farm numbers. When these variables were analysed together, only one emerged as the strongest factor distinguishing the regions from one another: per capita consumption of dairy products.

This finding is striking. It shows that differences in the quantity of milk and dairy consumed by people in each region are more decisive than differences in the number of cows, farms or the volume of milk produced. In simple terms, what truly separates Africa’s dairy regions is not just how much they produce, but how much their populations actually drink and eat. This shifts the conversation from a purely production‑focused view of dairy development to one that places consumers and demand at the centre.

North Africa offers a clear example of how higher consumption can shape a stronger dairy sector. Countries such as Algeria, Egypt and Morocco record the highest per capita dairy consumption on the continent. This is supported by a mix of long‑standing dietary traditions, relatively higher incomes and deliberate government policies that encourage dairy intake and help keep prices stable. Measures such as subsidies, strategic imports and price controls help ensure that dairy products remain available and affordable for ordinary consumers, which in turn sustains a robust dairy industry and better nutrition outcomes.

In many parts of West, East and Southern Africa, the picture is quite different. Despite large cattle populations and significant potential for dairy production, per capita consumption remains relatively low. This low intake is often linked to limited purchasing power, weak cold chains, inadequate market infrastructure and, in some cases, cultural or dietary preferences that do not favour regular dairy consumption. The result is a cycle where low demand discourages investment, constrains productivity and delays the development of inclusive, resilient value chains.

The study’s main conclusion is that African dairy policies must move beyond a narrow focus on production and embrace a more demand‑driven approach. Increasing the consumption of livestock‑sourced foods, particularly milk and dairy products, is not a secondary issue; it is central to transforming both the sector and nutrition outcomes. Livestock‑sourced foods are among the most nutrient‑dense foods available, supplying high‑quality protein, essential fats, vitamins and minerals that are difficult to obtain from staple crops alone. For children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women and other vulnerable groups, regular access to safe, affordable dairy can make a tangible difference to growth, cognitive development and overall health.

Putting consumers at the heart of dairy policy means taking several complementary actions. Governments and partners can invest in public awareness campaigns that highlight the nutritional value of milk and dairy products, particularly for school‑age children. Expanding school milk programmes and social protection schemes that include dairy can help reach low‑income households that may otherwise struggle to afford these foods. At the same time, measures to stabilise prices, support small and medium‑scale processors, and improve market access can ensure that higher demand translates into sustainable opportunities for farmers and other value chain actors.

Innovation also has a role to play. Developing affordable, shelf‑stable and fortified dairy products can help reach consumers in remote rural areas and informal settlements where cold storage is limited. Strengthening regional trade, improving quality standards and promoting investments in processing and distribution can further enhance the availability and diversity of dairy products across the continent. These efforts must be guided by reliable data on consumption patterns so that policies and investments are tailored to the specific needs and realities of each region.

Ultimately, the message from Oloruntobi’s analysis is clear: country‑level dairy consumption is the single most important factor differentiating Africa’s dairy systems. If Africa is to change its nutrition security outcomes, increasing the consumption of livestock‑sourced foods must become a deliberate and explicit priority. By designing policies that encourage regular, equitable access to milk and dairy products, African countries can unlock the full nutritional and economic benefits of their livestock resources, strengthen resilience in their food systems and move closer to a future where good nutrition is within reach for all.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The African Union – Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).