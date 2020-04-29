Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa’s Polio Plans On Hold

12 hours ago 1 min read

Vaccinations for up to 12 million children to prevent the spread of polio in Africa will be delayed, in a major redeployment of polio eradication resources to fight the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Polio prevention campaigns, which are vital to avert outbreaks, will be suspended until at least the second half of 2020, said Dr Pascal Mkanda, the head of polio for World Health Organization Africa. The decision will inevitably lead to a rise in polio cases. “We took the difficult decision to suspend these plans and considered it would have a significant impact on preventing the spread of new outbreaks,” he said. “New outbreaks of polio will appear because we will not be able to administer the vaccines in time.” The effect of the lack of vaccinations has already begun to emerge. On Saturday, Niger reported two new polio cases, affecting children in the capital, Niamey, and the Tillabéri region, according to the WHO. The cases are the first in the West African country since an outbreak which lasted two years was eradicated last December.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Lesotho PM Cornered

12 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Public Universities aren’t Ready to Fully Adopt e-Learning

13 hours ago
1 min read

Plans for One African Market Paused due to Lockdowns

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lesotho PM Cornered

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Polio Plans On Hold

12 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Public Universities aren’t Ready to Fully Adopt e-Learning

13 hours ago
1 min read

Plans for One African Market Paused due to Lockdowns

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today