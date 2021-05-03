Africa.com

Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho Welcomes its First Major Snowfall

3 hours ago 1 min read

The snow started on April 30 and continued for a few hours covering the landscape around the resort with approximately 10cm of snow. This comes after good news received earlier this week that the Lesotho borders are open for leisure and business travel. ‘We are very excited about the early snow and to welcome our guests and loyal snow enthusiasts back to Afriski in a few weeks. It might be a little different with COVID protocols in place but we will offer the same quality ski experience people have come to know’, comments Peter Peyper, Afriski Managing Director. It is important to note that the roads in the area are currently closed for 2×4 vehicles and we ask that guests view our social media platforms and website to check conditions before travelling to us. Ski season opens on June 10 and runs until the end of August.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

