Altibbi Solidifies Its Position As MENA’s Largest Healthtech Provider By Delivering +3M Consultations

The first Arabic digital health consultations platform has extraordinarily grown to have over 70,000 doctors signed on the platform, serving more than 3 million medical consultations to date

in the MENA region

Altibbi, the pioneering digital health platform in the MENA region has achieved 3,000,000 medical consultations to date. The platform not only presents 1.5 million pages of simplified medical information to users in the region in Arabic, but also provides telehealth services and digital consultations.

With over 70 thousand physicians in 12 Arab countries currently signed on the platform, their 24/7 telehealth service is now serving millions of Arabic speakers worldwide.



Over the past year, Altibbi was able to scale during the COVID-19 pandemic to handle 20-fold the usual demand without jeopardizing the service’s response time and quality. In KSA alone, Altibbi has also managed to attract more than 650,000 new subscribers in 2020.

The company has also partnered with the governments of Egypt and Jordan to introduce telehealth services to the national COVID-19 hotlines, putting millions of minds at ease and relieving some of the immense pressure on the healthcare ecosystem.

In Egypt, this was done through the “1 Million Initiative” sponsored by Telecom Egypt, and in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education’s Supreme Council of Universities (SCU), Nile Scan & Labs, and Paire Health. Egyptians were able to speak to over a thousand certified doctors through the hotline numbers 15311 or 105 with 99% response rate, allowing the caller to have a direct response to inquiries about coronavirus for free.

“Not only is this milestone significant to us at Altibbi as a commendable achievement, but also especially with having experienced a worldwide pandemic over the past year, and tangibly proving how our solutions are solving very real problems for people,” Jalil Allabadi, Founder and CEO at Altibbi said. “We look forward to further developing our integrated health solutions, access new markets and enrich medical content in Arabic.”

Moreover, in a mission to provide better technological solutions to doctors in the Middle East and North Africa, the company has launched the Altibbi Clinic application. This digital healthcare solution allows doctors and medical professionals to seamlessly access and manage their own clinics while on the go, automating most aspects of patient care and streamlining their processes. Altibbi is also actively working with the top international pharma and insurance companies to bring about the digital transformation of healthcare in the Arab world.

