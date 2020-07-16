Thu. Jul 16th, 2020

Backing Green Initiatives Owned by African Women

5 mins ago 1 min read

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum has launched its “Enterprise Development for Women-Owned Ventures in Green Energy” initiative, which will support 70 women involved in renewable and green energy production in Malawi and Nigeria. Funded by the African Women’s Development Fund, the 12-month programme offers two components, to be implemented in two phases. The Startup Incubator will see 30 women from each country supported in designing, refining and launching their renewable and green energy business ideas. The Accelerator, meanwhile, will offer 10 established renewable and green energy women-led ventures entrepreneurial training and preparation for investment-readiness, as well as the opportunity to access venture finance. Applications are now open for the incubator aspect of the programme, with selected companies gaining access to incubator modules, pitch training, mentorship support, expert guidance, and networking and peer learning opportunities.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

