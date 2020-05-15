Behind the Scenes of Zambia’s Much-talked about 1970s Fuzz Rock Sound

Zamrock was born in 1970s Zambia out of influences from James Brown’s funk and Jimi Hendrix’s acid guitar. In recent years, the fuzzed-out and psychedelic Zamrock sound has been turning heads with vinyl reissues from some of its pioneering bands, the latest of which comes in the shape of the Vinyl Me, Please anthology The Story of Zamrock. Put together in conjunction with with Now Again Records and Strawberry Rain Music, VMP’s new Zamrock anthology will consists of eight albums from Witch, Amanaz, 5 Revolutions, Ricky Banda, Ngozi Family, Oscillations, Fireballs, and Crossbones. VMP is now sharing an exclusive look at the anthology’s accompanying mini-documentary The Story of Zamrock! The Zambian Rock Sound 1972-1978, which takes a look at the genesis of the sound, the people behind it, and the sociopolitical events that shaped it. It features rare interviews with members of Amanaz, Oscillations and Crossbones.

