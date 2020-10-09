Closing The UU$50 Billion Per Annum Investment Gap In Africa’s Energy Sector

Share it!

29th of October 2020, at 11:00 GMT | 12:00 BST | 13:00 SAST/CEST

The African continent is a huge reservoir of energy resources, with potentials largely unexploited and many more undiscovered. However, with most African countries having a target of achieving universal electricity access by 2025 and 2030, the question ‘how can Africa attract private sector investment into the energy sector?’ remains pertinent. To answer this question, Puttru is organising a webinar that will officially launch its digital platform, under the theme “Closing the US$50 Billion Per Annum Investment Gap in Africa’s Energy Sector”.

Puttru is a business facilitation online platform that connects African and Global energy companies to financiers from all over the world, by addressing barriers to facilitate the flow of private sector investment across the energy sector.

The webinar will bring together, on the 29th of October, key voices influencing the energy sector, both from the government and financial institution sides to discuss issues holding the continent back. The speakers will share their experience in trying out the Puttru digital platform and detail how they see the technology closing the energy sector investment gap in Africa.

Confirmed speakers include: Mr. Jean-Claude Houssou, Honourable Minister of Energy, Republic of Benin, Mr. Matthew Nkhuwa, Honourable Minister of Energy, Zambia, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director of Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and others.

The webinar specific objectives:

Gain insights from African ministers of energy and other policy makers, disclosing their experiences working with private sector financiers to attract investment into the energy industries, but also factors that work well and those that prove to be barriers to attracting investment into the continent.

Hear from financiers (debt and equity investors) what conditions they look out for when deciding if to provide debt or equity to state-owned or private-owned energy establishments in Africa.

Learn from energy companies the scope of challenges faced in accessing funds for project implementation.

Discuss how the Puttru Platform (including Puttru’s offline Advisory Services) is best positioned to alleviate barriers to investment in the energy sector.

At the end of the webinar, the attendees will have gained in-depth knowledge of:

The primary factors that determine if energy companies in Africa will attract investment or not, whether state or private sector owned.

Size of debt and equity financing made available by a selected number of financiers for African energy companies, as well as the conditions necessary to access them.

The online and offline support available through Puttru to meet these conditions set out by energy sector financiers.

The extent of Puttru’s cost-efficient fundraising strategies and processes compared to others.

The registrations to attend this webinar can be done until 29th of October through the following link: 👉 http://ow.ly/vjvx50BMX2g

FUNDRAISING OPPORTUNITIES FOR AFRICAN ENERGY COMPANIES

We are giving free subscriptions, valued at US$ 10,000, to the first 25 eligible African energy companies.

This offer is only valid before 30 October 2020.

Eligible companies must:

Be registered business entities

Have been in operation for not less than three (3) years

Have ready audited financial information

