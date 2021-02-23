Does Your CEO See Marketing As An Indecent Proposal?

The Nedbank IMC 2021, taking place virtually on the 29th July, is themed Marketing. The Movie. In one of the not-to-be-missed performances of the day, Mike Brown, Nedbank Group CEO, and Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs, will have a frank discussion on How to ensure your CEO doesn’t see marketing as an Indecent Proposal. Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, will be facilitating the discussion.

“With marketing often being side-lined by the C-Suite, we realise what a relevant topic this is,” says Khensani. The discussion will address why buy-in from the highest level in business is essential for marketers today and, of course, how to get it.

Actress and comedian Tumi Morake takes the stage as MC, as she introduces the stellar line up of speakers. Several confirmed speakers include;

A-lister, Susan Credle, Global Chief Creative Officer for FCB will be presenting an international keynote live from New York.

Pepe Marais, Founding Partner and Group CCO of Joe Public United, takes us back to basics with his performance in Basic Instinct. Have we forgotten the marketing basics?

Have we forgotten the marketing basics? Terryanne Chebert, CEO of Keyara Botanicals & Founder of Africa’s Leading Ladies, will be doing The Hustle. Key Insights from an African Influencer.

Key Insights from an African Influencer. Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini, founders of 48H, will be showing us how to avert a brand crisis in 48 Hours.

In 2020, the conference was described as the ‘virtual conference benchmark’ and once again the 2021 conference promises to deliver. Tickets cost R1999 excluding VAT.

“Grab your popcorn for the marketing show of the year. You’ll be able to watch it on your own screen wherever you are,” says Dale Hefer, Nedbank IMC CEO.

For more information on ticket prices and for all early bird offerings, go to Nedbank IMC Conference now.

