Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback

1 min ago 1 min read

Twice the size of California but with only two million inhabitants, Namibia is the domain of the ancient Khoi/San nomads who once followed herds of wild animals between watering holes and etched petroglyphs into sun-bleached rocks. It was here that filmmaker George Miller realized his post-apocalyptic fantasies in his bigger, badder reboot of the Mad Max film franchise. Today, Namibia adeptly blends both the past and future, honoring the cultures of long ago while fostering pockets of urbanity. This five-day road trip—your very own Fury Road—offers a glimpse at how life (humans, animals, and even plants) has adapted to the harsh conditions of the world’s oldest desert.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

