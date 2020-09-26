Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback

Twice the size of California but with only two million inhabitants, Namibia is the domain of the ancient Khoi/San nomads who once followed herds of wild animals between watering holes and etched petroglyphs into sun-bleached rocks. It was here that filmmaker George Miller realized his post-apocalyptic fantasies in his bigger, badder reboot of the Mad Max film franchise. Today, Namibia adeptly blends both the past and future, honoring the cultures of long ago while fostering pockets of urbanity. This five-day road trip—your very own Fury Road—offers a glimpse at how life (humans, animals, and even plants) has adapted to the harsh conditions of the world’s oldest desert.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Articles
Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius
EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life
Zimbabwe Elephants Dance to Viral Tune
In 1980, Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba Performed Inside
Industrie Africa Makes It Easy to Discover African Fashion Brands
To Protest Colonialism, He Takes Artifacts from Museums
Interview: Thando Hopa Never Anticipated Acceptance in the Industry – She Anticipated a Fight
Maseru is Well Positioned to Turn Opportunity into Real Jobs
Getting Women Up the Academic Ladder