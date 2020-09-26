EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life

Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban was travelling on an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to London when she went into labour. The pilot diverted to Munich, Germany hoping to reach a hospital in time. But, with limited time, a doctor flying on the same flight managed to help her give birth to a healthy baby midair. The baby has since received a free ticket for life on any Munich flights, the airline revealed in a tweet.
SOURCE: IOL
