Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban was travelling on an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to London when she went into labour. The pilot diverted to Munich, Germany hoping to reach a hospital in time. But, with limited time, a doctor flying on the same flight managed to help her give birth to a healthy baby midair. The baby has since received a free ticket for life on any Munich flights, the airline revealed in a tweet.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback

1 min ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Elephants Dance to Viral Tune

4 mins ago
1 min read

In 1980, Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba Performed Inside

5 mins ago
1 min read

Industrie Africa Makes It Easy to Discover African Fashion Brands

6 mins ago
1 min read

To Protest Colonialism, He Takes Artifacts from Museums

7 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: Thando Hopa Never Anticipated Acceptance in the Industry – She Anticipated a Fight

8 mins ago
1 min read

Maseru is Well Positioned to Turn Opportunity into Real Jobs

12 hours ago
1 min read

Getting Women Up the Academic Ladder

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback

1 min ago
1 min read

EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life

2 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Elephants Dance to Viral Tune

4 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today