Feel The Beat With Dance Africa On Deezer

4 hours ago 1 min read

Are you dreaming of the day you can hit the dance floor again? Even though major festivals and clubs may be on hold, there are no limits for you to break a move from the comfort of your living room.

Ahead of International Dance Day, global audio streaming service Deezer has joined forces with Africa’s biggest talent to create exclusive playlists for dance fans. ‘Dance Africa’ features curated playlists from 22 artists across the continent; including Master KG, Makhadzi and Darque. South Africa’s Lady Zamar, WurlD from Nigeria and Toofan also share their top picks.

“Dance plays an important role in African culture and is woven into our daily lives. We wanted to showcase the rich diversity of sounds across the continent with our ‘Dance Africa’ playlist. For the first time, music fans will be able to party hop from South Africa to the Ivory Coast – all within the comfort of their home,” said Sotiris Moldovanos, Deezer Music Editor for Africa.

“Dance is a way of expressing how you feel when the music hits you the right way. You don’t have to be great at dance to express yourself. The freedom we feel when I dance is beyond words, a sweet escape,” said Nigerian superstar WurlD.

Our Dance Africa playlists are available exclusively on Deezer. Turn up the volume and get moving right here.

