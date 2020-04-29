Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Fossil Found in Madagascar Reveals Evolution of a Species

Life-like reconstruction of the opossum-sized mammal Adalatherium hui that lived 66 million years ago alongside dinosaurs on the island of Madagascar during the Cretaceous Period. Denver Museum of Nature & Science/Andrey Atuchin/Handout via REUTERS

12 hours ago 1 min read

A prehistoric opossum-sized critter dubbed the “crazy beast” that inhabited Madagascar at the end of the age of dinosaurs is providing scientists insight into early mammalian evolution even as they scratch their heads over its bewildering anatomy. Researchers on Wednesday described an exquisitely preserved fossil of the plant-eating mammal named Adalatherium hui, which lived 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period and superficially resembled a badger with its long torso and stubby tail. Scientists had known precious little about southern hemisphere mammals during the Mesozoic Era, the age of dinosaurs, with the fossil record from the northern hemisphere much more extensive. Adalatherium offers by far the most complete skeleton of a Mesozoic mammal from Gondwana, which was Earth’s southern supercontinent encompassing Africa, South America, India, Australia and Antarctica. It also is the fullest fossil representing an enigmatic mammal group called gondwanatherians that thrived for tens of millions of years but died out about 45 million years ago leaving no living relatives.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Virtual Green Entrepreneurship Hub for African Startups

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who’ve Taken Over the Internet

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Woman Put Up for Sale on Facebook Rescued

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Fossil Found in Madagascar Reveals Evolution of a Species

12 hours ago
1 min read

Virtual Green Entrepreneurship Hub for African Startups

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who’ve Taken Over the Internet

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Woman Put Up for Sale on Facebook Rescued

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today