Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ghana Is Finally Getting the Skate Park It Deserves with Help from Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper

2 hours ago 1 min read

Thanks in good part to Instagram, skateboarding has developed a huge following in Accra over the past few years, but venues have been scarce.  After significant effort on the part of NGO’s and support from high profile people like Virgil Abloh, it appears that a skate park is finally about to grace Ghana’s capital. Prominent crew, Skate Nation, and Surf Ghana, an NGO that supports outdoor sports in the West African country, Accra could have a state-of-the-art ramp by July 2021. A location is already secured in the Dzorwulu district and a finished blueprint has been drawn up for the project, to be called Freedom Skate Park. Abloh, who first heard of Skate Nation through Vogue, quickly reached out to see how he could support the crew, and has agreed that he and his design studio Alaska Alaska will craft the brand identity of the skate ramp, including the park’s logo, the design of the skate house, and furniture, in collaboration with Limbo Accra. In addition, Off-White and Daily Paper will be releasing a series of exclusive capsule collections to benefit the project, with the first launching on December 21 at a pop-up in Accra at the Mhoseenu gallery and online on January 15.

SOURCE: VOGUE

More Articles

1 min read

The African Sounds that gave us Festive Vibes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Women Confront Stereotypes of What a Woman and Wife should be in Islam

23 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

23 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

23 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

23 hours ago
1 min read

Togolese Start-up Develops the First African Solar Sizing Software

23 hours ago
1 min read

Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021

23 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Free Trade Deal Finally Comes to Life

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The African Sounds that gave us Festive Vibes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Is Finally Getting the Skate Park It Deserves with Help from Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper

2 hours ago
3 min read

5 African Superfoods You Should Be Eating To Fight Diabetes

5 hours ago
3 min read

Is It Safe to Go on a Safari? Here’s What You Need to Know

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: