Ghana’s ‘Mushroom Queen’ Grows Her Fungi in Sawdust

An enterprising woman in Ghana has discovered a way to grow mushrooms, which not only produces bumper crops, but improves the environment. By using sawdust, she has found a discarded material in which the fungi can thrive. In addition to recycling a waste product, she is also taking one of Ghana’s primary culprits of air pollution out of circulation.
SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE
