Fri. Aug 7th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How Covid-19 Changed this Tanzanian Tea Business

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

When Tahira Nizari started her social enterprise Kazi Yetu in Tanzania’s bustling city, Dar es Salaam almost two years ago. With family roots in Tanzania, and armed with formal degrees from Dubai and Canada, and experience in economic inclusion in the non-profit development sector, Nizari had extensive research in multiple target markets, both locally and abroad. She built relationships with 250 Tanzanian farmers, setting up a factory exclusively employing local and previously-unemployed women, and many iterations of the seven blends of its flagship Tanzania Tea Collection using local flavors and spices, Kazi Yetu was ready to expand its scope in 2020. But the coronavirus changed all that, self-funded with employees expecting income, it inspired Nizari to expedite Kazi Yetu’s plans to export, kickstart the online store sooner than anticipated and build up stock to send to Germany, rather than just focus on the Tanzanian market. Slowly, the factory is moving back to normal operations and Nizari is trying her best to ensure a steady income for the employees. Kazi Yetu is also now available on local delivery applications in Tanzania, so people can order tea to their doorsteps.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

More Articles

2 min read

Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

9 mins ago
1 min read

New Deal Shows that there is Liquidity in Buying and Selling African Startups

11 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Elaborate Plan to Compensate Farmers

16 mins ago
1 min read

M-Pesa Shifts to Client-centric Products

19 mins ago
1 min read

Lessons for African Ports as Core Hubs in the Global Trade of Dangerous Substances and Waste

23 mins ago
1 min read

In Mogadishu, One Name Brings Smiles to People’s Faces

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian App Makes Virtual Missals Possible

24 hours ago
2 min read

Tech Solutions Yield Great Results for Africa’s Small-scale Farmers

24 hours ago
1 min read

Pathetic Scenes after a Terror Attack in Cameroon

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Covid-19 Changed this Tanzanian Tea Business

4 mins ago
2 min read

Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

9 mins ago
1 min read

New Deal Shows that there is Liquidity in Buying and Selling African Startups

11 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Elaborate Plan to Compensate Farmers

16 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today