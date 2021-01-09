Ideas for Your Travels in Africa

The best place to start in the Ghanaian capital is Skybar because it gives you a panoramic view of the city. It’s also a great place to make new friends — and one thing we can almost guarantee is that in Accra, you will make friends — who will show you their favourite corners of this lively, generous city. Cape Town’s Grand Daddy is technically a trailer park. But it’s unlike any trailer park you’ve ever seen: These seven Airstream trailers perched atop one of Cape Town’s most beautiful boutique hotels are like something out of an Instagram dream, each with a different theme (rooftop safari, anyone?). If you get claustrophobic, choose from among the hotel’s regular rooms. One of the most spectacular places on the planet, Victoria Falls, which straddles the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is home to leopards, antelope, hippos, otters and honey badgers (remember them)? Pretty much any trip to the falls is worth it, but if you really want something to write home about, try a rafting trip for a day (or several)..

SOURCE: OZY

Like this: Like Loading...