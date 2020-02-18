It’s Always Summer Here

If your idea of a warm vacation involves more safaris than sunbathing, then Namibia is perfect for you. The beautiful country has seen a boom in tourism recently, thanks in large part to the fact that it’s more accessible than ever. The last few years have seen a proliferation of connecting flights into Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, through hubs like Johannesburg on South African Airways, Amsterdam on KLM, Doha on Qatar Airways, and Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines. And with some of Africa’s most navigable roads, road tripping has exploded—especially among millennials eager for Instagram fodder.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER