Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Jumia Changes its Focus

5 mins ago 1 min read

Back in 2012 when it first launched, Jumia’s long-term goal was to become the leading e-commerce player on the continent. It set about that objective like typical e-commerce platforms do: acquiring vast inventory, building warehouses, and aiming to drive online sales based on the promise of ease and convenience. Indeed, one of the company’s first steps was to hire account managers in charge of growing its inventory base across a diverse range of categories, from mobile phones and electronics to fashion, beauty and childcare. If customers wanted to buy it, Jumia—often referred to as the Amazon of Africa—wanted to be able to sell it. It was similar to the way Amazon itself started first with books and CDs and then eventually an Amazon of nearly everything.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

African Development Bank Backs Tanzania’s Hydro Plans

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most-populous Country Considers Joining the G-20 Debt-relief Initiative

7 mins ago
1 min read

East African Countries have become the Investment Haven in Africa

9 mins ago
1 min read

New Project Seeks to Restore and Improve Mozambique’s Infrastructure

12 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany

23 hours ago
1 min read

Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?

23 hours ago
1 min read

Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech

24 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

24 hours ago
1 min read

A Warmer World has Made Nocturnal Animals Come Out during the Day

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

African Development Bank Backs Tanzania’s Hydro Plans

2 mins ago
1 min read

Jumia Changes its Focus

5 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most-populous Country Considers Joining the G-20 Debt-relief Initiative

7 mins ago
1 min read

East African Countries have become the Investment Haven in Africa

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: