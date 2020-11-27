Jumia Changes its Focus

Back in 2012 when it first launched, Jumia’s long-term goal was to become the leading e-commerce player on the continent. It set about that objective like typical e-commerce platforms do: acquiring vast inventory, building warehouses, and aiming to drive online sales based on the promise of ease and convenience. Indeed, one of the company’s first steps was to hire account managers in charge of growing its inventory base across a diverse range of categories, from mobile phones and electronics to fashion, beauty and childcare. If customers wanted to buy it, Jumia—often referred to as the Amazon of Africa—wanted to be able to sell it. It was similar to the way Amazon itself started first with books and CDs and then eventually an Amazon of nearly everything.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Articles
African Development Bank Backs Tanzania’s Hydro Plans
Africa’s Most-populous Country Considers Joining the G-20 Debt-relief Initiative
East African Countries have become the Investment Haven in Africa
New Project Seeks to Restore and Improve Mozambique’s Infrastructure
Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany
Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?
Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech
Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona
A Warmer World has Made Nocturnal Animals Come Out during the Day