Wed. Feb 19th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Locusts Wreak Havoc in East Africa

22 hours ago 1 min read

Kampala has scrambled to respond to the arrival of the biggest locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the United Nations warned that the already vulnerable region “simply cannot afford another major shock”. An emergency government meeting, held hours after the locusts were spotted in Uganda, decided to deploy the military to help with ground-based pesticide spraying, while two planes for aerial spraying will arrive as soon as possible, a statement said. Aerial spraying is considered the only effective control. The swarms of billions of locusts have been destroying crops in Kenya, which hasn’t seen such an outbreak in 70 years, as well as Somalia and Ethiopia, which haven’t seen this in a quarter-century. The insects have exploited favourable wet conditions after unusually heavy rains and experts say climate change is expected to bring more of the same.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

It’s Always Summer Here

22 hours ago
1 min read

Living in Kenya’s No Man’s Land

22 hours ago
1 min read

The Impact of South Africa’s Blackouts

22 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

African Development Bank Approves $1 Million Grant For Uganda To Stem Ebola Transmission

9 hours ago
4 min read

Standard Chartered Bank Arranges A US$ 1.46 Billion Financing To Fund The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project

9 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Always Summer Here

22 hours ago
1 min read

Living in Kenya’s No Man’s Land

22 hours ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now