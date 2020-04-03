WorldRemit Wants to Make Sure Your Money Gets to Your Loved Ones When Government Restrict Movements

Families are at the heart of everything that WorldRemit do. At times like these, with loved ones around the world, distances can feel greater than before. WorldRemit is working to ease the impact caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). With travel bans, border closures, and economic shutdowns, anxieties are on the rise, distances feel greater. We want to offer our support in this must-win fight against COVID-19.

More than ever, it’s important to us that we provide you with a variety of fast, convenient and digital ways for you and your family to send and receive money. At this time, Governments are challenged with keeping everyone safe, and we are playing our part too.

We know that cash pick up can be a convenient way for loved ones to receive money, but due to restricted movements and government-mandate business closures, cash pickup will be less available due to location closures and/or reduced opening hours, and in some cases, may not be available at all. WorldRemit’s mobile-first, digital model allows you to send money quickly and securely in a few taps directly from your phones – without needing to visit a store or shop to send your money. The WorldRemit service is available 24/7 from the convenience of your smartphone or computer. Therefore, we are encouraging our customers, and consumers in general, to switch to sending and receiving money digitally.

We all have a part to play to stay safe and protect the ones we love. Here’s a quick guide to options for sending and receiving money digitally with WorldRemit:

Bank Transfer – an electronic payment, which enables you to send money directly to your loved one’s bank account. With WorldRemit, 50% of our bank transfers are paid within 10 minutes and you can send money to over 150 countries around the world. Visit www.worldremit.com to see which banks you can send to and how quickly the money will arrive in your loved one’s account.

Bank Transfer – an electronic payment, which enables you to send money directly to your loved one's bank account. With WorldRemit, 50% of our bank transfers are paid within 10 minutes and you can send money to over 150 countries around the world. Visit www.worldremit.com to see which banks you can send to and how quickly the money will arrive in your loved one's account.

Mobile Wallet – an account in the WorldRemit app that allows you to easily store, send, or receive money digitally. Much like a physical wallet, this digital wallet gives you somewhere to store your money, but with even more features and security.

Mobile Money – a technology that allows people to receive, store and spend money using a mobile phone. It's sometimes referred to as a 'mobile wallet' or by the name of a specific service such as Daviplata, Tigo Money and many more. Mobile money is a popular alternative to both cash and banks because it's easy to use, secure and can used anywhere there is a mobile phone signal.

Airtime Top Up – a payment made to a recipient's pre-paid mobile phone call plan. Airtime allows your loved one to have access to voice, data, and text through a variety of partners in across the world.

WorldRemit is providing regular updates via www.worldremit.com/en/covid19-update

To find out more about WorldRemit visit www.worldremit.com or download the App.

